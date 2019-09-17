The Spokane County Interstate Fair has broken attendance records for the second-consecutive year.
After 2018's fair saw 205,997 guests, 2019 also surpassed the 200,000 mark while setting a new attendance record with 206,615 guests.
At least 12,000 people attended the fair each day from Sept. 6-15, with highest attendance occurring this past Saturday (Sept. 14) at 41,891. That high attendance led to biggest sales day ever for food vendors and the carnival at the fair.
While the first few days of the fair saw relatively-low attendance, likely because of rainy weather, a surge over the last few days brought the average up.
Fair Director Erin Gurtel told our partners at the Spokesman-Review one of the biggest draws was the Sinbad Pirate High Dive Show. Another highlight was the concerts, with Gurtel particularly noting the performance from the band "The Foreigner."
Gurtel also said animals were a big draw as per usual, featuring kangaroos, a camel and baby pigs as well as over 2,000 animal entrants registered.
The 2020 theme for the fair will be "Expect the Unexpected," and will run from Friday, Sept.11 through Sunday, Sept. 20.