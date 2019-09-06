The Spokane County Interstate Fair is officially in session.
Organizers say the 68th annual fair will feature traditional favorites, including fair food, rides, performances, vendors, livestock and more. There are also several new attractions for families. A pirate-themed high dive show will be featured at the fair this year, as well as the Bites and Beets stage in the food court area.
The fair will run from September 6-15. Parking will cost $5. A full list of ticket prices and events is available here.