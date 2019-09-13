Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives are continuing to investigate an apparent road rage incident that escalated into a shooting Thursday evening, but it appears shooter acted in self-defense.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, responding deputies found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest on Seven Mile Road. The man was transported to the hospital.
The second man left the scene prior to deputies arriving, but called in his location a short distance away.
Witnesses told deputies that the man who was shot approached the other man's car and began yelling at the driver. The incident quickly escalated as the man began assaulting the driver. The man then grabbed his chest and backed away from the driver.
The driver later told police he loaded the gun in sight of the man aggressively approaching him. The aggressive man began to assault the driver when he fired the gun.
The man who was shot remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.