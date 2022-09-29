SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county's mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
The Native Project asked for these funds to help with construction costs. The facility will house several of the Native Project's mental health programs.
The project is set to be completed in June of 2024.