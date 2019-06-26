Wednesday night is one of several chances for Spokane County residents to help decide the future of their local parks.
Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf is in the process of updating its six year plan for county parks. Project managers say they’ve scheduled a series of open houses to get feedback from the community about what new features they’d like to see in the parks, such as dog parks, sports fields or trails.
Parks special projects manager Paul Knowles says spending an evening at an open house might not sound exciting, but these ones could shape the future of fun for local families.
“I think it's a chance... a one in six year chance to say your piece and make your opinion known to the parks department,” Knowles said. “Really help shape what we do, what your park system's going to look like."
More information about the plan’s update process is available here. Open houses are scheduled for the following times:
- Cheney Library, June 26th, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- North Spokane Library, June 27th, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Airway Heights Recreation Center, July 8th, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Moran Prairie Library, July 9th, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Argonne Library, July 10th, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm