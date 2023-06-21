SPOKANE, Wash. — There have been reports of individuals seeing him near I-90 and heading north near Indiana, the boy likes to run when approached.
Updated: June 21, at 10:58 p.m.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 11-year-old boy with special needs who is missing.
He is white, 4'11", 85 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes.
He was last seen near Bowdish and Jackson Avenue, wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and blue Nike shoes.
If you have seen him or have any information please call 911