The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has issued a statement in response to the recent media reports regarding the release of convicted sex offenders.
"The Spokane County Board of Commissioners wishes to set the record regarding local jurisdictions being preempted from setting zoning standards regulating the release of convicted sex offenders into our community," a release read.
The board cites Revised Code of Washington 9.94A.8445: all cities, counties, municipalities, and local agencies are prohibited from setting any and all rules, regulations, codes, statutes, or ordinances pertaining to the relocation or residency restrictions for persons convicted of any sex offense at any time.
The board further explained in the statement:
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners would like the public to know that the majority of these convicted sex offenders are being released within the jurisdiction of municipalities within Spokane County, however even if these individuals were being released within the County’s jurisdiction, this is an issue that must be dealt with in the State Legislature. As local legislators, their hands are tied. The Board of County Commissioners urges the public to join them in sharing their concerns with regional State Representatives, State Senators, and the Governor of Washington.
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners intends to work with regional State Legislators in the upcoming Legislative Session to discuss potential solutions to this issue and the possibility of changing state law so that specific zones could be set up regulating the areas in which convicted sex offenders may and may not be released into our community.