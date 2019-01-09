SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Detenion Services Director John McGrath announced he is resigning from his position on Wednesday.

In a letter to jail staff, McGrath said he informed the county commissioners of his decision this past week. His final day on the job will be Feb. 18.

“Leaving Detention Services was a difficult decision for me because I value so much the opportunity to work on behalf of Spokane County,” McGrath wrote.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Commissioner Josh Kerns and county spokesman Jared Webley said McGrath's resignation is a voluntary, personal decision.

“There should be no doubt that working in corrections, even under the best of circumstances, is complex, dangerous and challenging,” McGrath wrote in his letter.

Webley said they will be working with leadership to address an interim plan and a long-term strategy for the position.

McGrath was hired in 2006 as the assistant director of the Geiger Corrections Center, and became the director the following year. In 2009, he was named the detention services commander in charge of both Geiger and the downtown Spokane County Jail.

The announcement comes after the Spokane County Jail saw eight inmates die in 2018, including three by suicide.

“Despite the difficulties and adversities we have faced, together we have strived for the building of a harmonious and stable system of justice,” he wrote. “I wish you all success as you move forward.”