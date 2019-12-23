Certain categories of criminals will be turned away from the Spokane County Jail next year, as the facility continues its struggle with overcrowding and drug abuse among the inmate population.
Jail Director Michael Sparber says those suspects who are brought in on so-called Secretary's Warrants
for violating their parole or probation will no longer be processed.
Sparber says the Spokane County Jail has been overcrowded for years and they've had to double and sometimes even triple bunk inmates to meet demand. The jail adds 20 to 30 people with Department of Correction warrants each day.
Sparner says that overpopulation isn't the only issue.
"What we were discovering is that a lot of the folks coming on the DOC sanction had an opioid addiction, so we were having to treat their medical condition while they were in custody of us. That would require them to stay for a much longer period for us to do that safely."
Sparber says the jail is still negotiating with the DOC to change their current contract, however, they will stop serving secretary warrants if they can't reach an agreement by January 1st.
