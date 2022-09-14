SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton is coming to Spokane County! Well, her "Imagine Library" program is. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered, from newborn to 5 years old, to get a free book each month.
Parton was inspired to start Imagine Library because her own father never learned how to read as a child.
The only requirements to sign up for Imagine Library are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County. The first set of books is expected to arrive in November and will be mailed directly to a home address.
To find the full list of books, click here.
Currently, 44% of children in Spokane County are ready for kindergarten. This is below the state's average of 52%. The goal of this program is to help provide early learning opportunities for local kids.
KHQ's partners at Spokane County United Way and Innovia are helping families get signed up for Imagine Library on Sept. 17 from 6-7 a.m. during a Connect Center on-air. To get help during that time, call (509) 443-1111.
To sign up online, you can also click here.
According to United Way, 31,000 children in the county are eligible for the program.