SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Library District announced Nov. 17 that all county libraries will close their buildings to the public and are returning to curbside pickup services only starting Nov. 18.
In-library services will be paused until Dec. 15, with the date subject to change.
Curbside pickup hours will remain the same, Monday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m. on days when a library would normally be open. Days and locations can be found on our website at www.scld.org.
Digital services and resources remain available 24/7. You can explore our Digital Library at www.scld.org/digital-library/. Virtual programs will continue as scheduled, and you can learn more and sign up at www.scld.org/events. Remote and mobile services will continue to be provided, including Book Butler, Book a Librarian, and mobile printing. See more about the services at www.scld.org.
