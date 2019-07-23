SPOKANE, Wash. - Staff at Spokane County Libraries have been getting a lot of backlash from voters following a series of Drag Queen Story Hour events, and they fear confusion could cost them a levy approval.
Last month, the city of Spokane libraries hosted the story hour programs, not the county libraries.
Patrick Roewe, the Executive Director Spokane County Library District, says they have received more than 100 calls and e-mails from people about Drag Queen Story Hour.
"The Spokane County Library District is entirely separate from the city of Spokane," said Roewe. "We don't have any plans to do Drag Queen Story Hour programs now or in the future."
Roewe added that everyone was welcome to use library services, including those in the drag queen community, but the county library district will not be hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour.
If voters approve the $2 million levy, the library says it will expand mobile services with additional vehicles and emerging technologies. The library says it will also increase the digital collection of eBooks, audiobook downloads, and streaming offerings. In addition, they say they will repair or replace outdated HVAC systems and update security.
If passed, the levy will be restored to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which is what homeowners paid from 2010 to 2015. The current levy is 43 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Taxpayers would see a yearly increase of $16.45 for homes valued at $235,000.
The election takes place on August 6.
