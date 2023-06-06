SPOKANE, Wash. — To help prevent summer learning loss for kids, the Spokane County Library District (SCLD) announces its Online Summer Reading Challenge: All Together Now continuing this summer through August 31.
For kids, reading is a critical summer activity for children in grades K–3. This is when they are learning to read and working on their vocabulary and literacy skills.
The online summer reading challenge is a great way to help kids read all summer long. Kids and adults can keep reading and learning all summer with great books from SCLD’s digital collections of eBooks and audiobooks, as well as with books found on the shelves.
Participants can track their summer reading progress and earn badges for reading milestones. Each badge provides an entry into the summer prize drawing!
Everyone who reads at least 600 minutes over the summer will receive a Certificate of Achievement, and all readers can help SCLD reach its community reading goal of 500,000 minutes!
If you are interested you can sign up at www.scld.org/reading-challenge.
And if you are looking for more information about the libraries or programs they offer, visit www.scld.org or call 509.893.8200.