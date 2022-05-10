SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Library District (SCLD) is hosting another $5 Fill-the-Bag event on Saturday, May 21.
During the book sale, you can buy a reusable bag and fill it with gently used books, CDs, DVDs and stock up for summer reading, listening and watching.
WHAT YOU COULD FIND:
- Nonfiction, self-help, memoirs and autobiographies
- Contemporary fiction, westerns, romance, fantasy and science fiction
- Children’s books and young adult fiction and nonfiction
- Music CDs and DVDs of movies and TV shows
HOW IT WORKS:
- Stop by your library on May 21
- Buy a reusable SCLD tote bag for $5
- Fill the bag with used items from the "Fill-the-Bag" tables and shelves
All purchases during the one-day sale will directly support SCLD libraries.