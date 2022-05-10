Spokane County Library District Spokane Valley branch
Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Library District (SCLD) is hosting another $5 Fill-the-Bag event on Saturday, May 21.

During the book sale, you can buy a reusable bag and fill it with gently used books, CDs, DVDs and stock up for summer reading, listening and watching.

WHAT YOU COULD FIND:

  • Nonfiction, self-help, memoirs and autobiographies
  • Contemporary fiction, westerns, romance, fantasy and science fiction
  • Children’s books and young adult fiction and nonfiction
  • Music CDs and DVDs of movies and TV shows

HOW IT WORKS:

  • Stop by your library on May 21
  • Buy a reusable SCLD tote bag for $5
  • Fill the bag with used items from the "Fill-the-Bag" tables and shelves

All purchases during the one-day sale will directly support SCLD libraries. 

