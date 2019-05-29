Spokane County Library District offering free passes for three SFCC Planetarium shows

Watch again

Spokane County Library District has partnered with the Spokane Falls Community College Planetarium to bring you the opportunity to see a planetarium show this summer at no charge.

Library customers who are in-district can request up to four passes, which can be reserved 30 days in advance of each show. Each pass provides a single entrance to the planetarium show, which is recommended for ages 6 and older. Passes are available for the following shows.

Secret Lives of Stars

SPOKANE FALLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLANETARIUM

Thursday, June 20, 1pm

Wednesday, July 17, 6pm

Tuesday, August 13, 1pm

There are a limited number of passes, and they are available on a first come, first served basis. Learn more, including how to reserve passes, at www.scld.org/sfcc-planetarium.

This program is sponsored by the Diane E. Zahand Fund, which is administered by the Friends of the Spokane County Library District.