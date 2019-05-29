Spokane County Library District offering free passes for three SFCC Planetarium shows
Tags
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
80°F
Sunny
80°F / 54°F
3 PM
81°F
4 PM
82°F
5 PM
82°F
6 PM
80°F
7 PM
79°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- ISP: Man jumps off bridge onto I-90, run over by semi-truck in Coeur d'Alene
- 7-year-old girl who went missing from western Washington campsite found safe
- Body discovered by Avista workers in Spokane River identified as 17-year-old girl
- Man speaks to KHQ after finding missing Ponderosa Elementary School Girls
- Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest
- Spokane man cuts down wrong trees, homeowner left devastated
- Teenage driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after Spokane Valley crash
- Baby found alive with dead parents in Michigan motel room
- Hiker in Hawaii missing for over two weeks found alive
- Supporters of 51st state 'Liberty' hold bake sale to raise money
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
More from this section
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.