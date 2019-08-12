SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Umpqua Bank on N. Division Street and Hawthorne Road Monday afternoon.
Deputies responded to reports of a hold up at the bank just before 3 p.m.
Bank employees told detectives that the female suspect approached a teller and said she was armed with a knife.
After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene on foot. Sheriff's deputies searched the area surrounding the bank, attempting to find her but were unsuccessful.
No bank employees or patrons were injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a white woman in her 20s or 30s, medium height and thin build with shoulder-length, sandy to dark brown hair. She reportedly also has blue or purple streaks in her hair.
If you know who the suspect is or where she is, you're asked to contact Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125 and reference case #10113764.