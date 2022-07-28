SPOKANE, Wash. - According the Spokane County Medical Examiner, during 2021's record setting heat wave there were at least 20 heat-related deaths. As temperatures creep into the triple digits our first responders have been busy, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
"We are seeing a surge in medical issues that are seemingly exacerbated by the heat," Schaeffer said.
That being said, the medical examiner has yet to report any heat related deaths this year.
"We are not seeing what we have witnessed in years prior which have been people that are found unconscious or severely sunburned,” Schaeffer said.
Indicating that people are doing their best to stay hydrated and find an escape from the heat with the help of people like Emily Peters and the Human Rights Activists of Spokane who says the city needs to do more.
"The city is not doing enough, they've got libraries and that’s they're really doing so little we needed to get out here and do something to prevent more deaths and illnesses,” Peters said.
The city recently expanded operating hours at four locations, but peters said that's the bare minimum.
The Woodward administration had this to say in response to Peters’ letter:
"We are pleased to see that people are accessing available resources during the heat wave. Whether it’s friends and family supporting one another or visiting a library, going to indoor places like Malls or getting in some splashpad time outside of the heat of the day, many people are finding ways to beat the heat.
Spokane Fire Department has received a total of 9 calls for service related to the heat between Monday and Wednesday, which is in the normal range. While we expect that to increase over the next 48 hours as temperatures are sustained and rise, we are not seeing significant increases at this time. We are confident we have the medical response in place to handle the volume.
City Administration and Staff work every day to carry out policies according to the criteria outlined in the Spokane Municipal Code. Council members are the policy branch and work to facilitate and pass ordinance changes.
We are grateful for the way Spokane is pulling together to get through this weather event. Once again, we show our strength in difficult situations."