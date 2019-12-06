SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in northeast Spokane after a truck collapsed on top of him.
Ronald J. Wittkopf, 55, was confirmed to be the man who died as a result of the accident in the 3000 block of Bridgeport Ave. on Thursday, December 5.
His cause of death was listed as mechanical asphyxia due to chest compression injury.
The manner of his death was listed as an accident.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, first responders arrived at the scene four minutes after the initial 911 call was made Thursday.
Friends and neighbors described Wittkopf as "a very, very generous man."
