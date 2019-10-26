SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed by Spokane Police back on Oct. 23 in the Hillyard Neighborhood.
According to a release, 61-year-old David W. Shafer was shot two times in the torso by Spokane Police while responding a call about a suicidal man near the 3000 block of E. Garnet Ave.
Witnesses told police Shafer was walking down the street with a firearm. Someone who knew Shafer was able to take the gun away from him, but Shafer reportedly walked back into his home and grabbed another one.
Spokane Police provided first aid to Shafer until medics arrived, but Shafer died from his injuries on scene. No other civilians were injured.
The body camera footage from the shooting will be released in the future.
