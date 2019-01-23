Update:

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the man who died as a result of an officer involved shooting on Monroe St. Wednesday.

According to the examiner, 46-year-old Dwight Steward died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained exclusive video that shows the moments leading up to, and during an officer involved shooting at Monroe St. and Fairview Ave. in north Spokane on Jan. 23rd.

One man was killed in the shooting and because of that, KHQ will not be posting the video in its entirety. However, we have taken a freeze-frame from the video, which was taken by a witness.

The man shot is on the right, the officers are on the left. If you look closely, you can see the man shot is holding something long in his right hand. Witnesses describe it as a long blade or knife. Police have said the suspect was holding what appeared to be a knife. The video also appears to show the man walking toward the officer. The officer appears to shoot when the man is about 5 feet away.