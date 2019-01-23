Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the man who died as a result of an officer involved shooting on Monroe St. Wednesday.
According to the examiner, 46-year-old Dwight Steward died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained exclusive video that shows the moments leading up to, and during an officer involved shooting at Monroe St. and Fairview Ave. in north Spokane on Jan. 23rd.
One man was killed in the shooting and because of that, KHQ will not be posting the video in its entirety. However, we have taken a freeze-frame from the video, which was taken by a witness.
The man shot is on the right, the officers are on the left. If you look closely, you can see the man shot is holding something long in his right hand. Witnesses describe it as a long blade or knife. Police have said the suspect was holding what appeared to be a knife. The video also appears to show the man walking toward the officer. The officer appears to shoot when the man is about 5 feet away.
Witnesses say they called officers after that man ran into the middle of the street yelling and swearing. As officers arrived, he ran into a grocery store near Monroe and Fairview. Witnesses say he left the store and began to approach officers with that weapon in hand.
According to a release from Spokane Police, they responded to reports of a man threatening citizens with a handgun at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
After locating the suspect, officers saw him armed with what appeared to be a knife. According to the release, the man refused to follow officer commands and didn't comply when officers tried to deescalate the situation.
Police say officers fired their service weapon, hitting the suspect, when he closed distance on the officers while still holding what appeared to be a knife.
Despite life-saving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other citizens or officers were hurt.
Monroe Street remains closed as police process the scene.