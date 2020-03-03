SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified a 24-year-old woman who was found murdered at a North Spokane motel.
According to the Medical Examiner, Makayla Young's cause of death was "multiple incised and stab wounds."
Young's manner of death is listed as a homicide.
Two men faced a judge on Monday, March 2, in connection with the brutal murder. Anthony Fuerte, 27, and Lionel White, 32, were both arrested and are facing charges.
Cleaning staff at the Rodeway Inn on Houston Avenue discovered Young's body on Friday, Feb. 28.
