SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Chief Medical Examiner has announced that with the use of forensic genetic genealogy, they solved a 51-year-old mystery.
On Sept. 2, 1971, a marina employee discovered a body in the Spokane River near the Division Street Bridge. The decedent appeared to be an adult man wearing jeans with a tattoo that showed letters "BS" on his left forearm.
No identification was found and the coroner found no evident injuries and the death was determined as an accidental drowning.
Fingerprints were taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and they did not match any on file.
In Feb. 2007, the case was added to The Doe Network website. It was run by a public organization that works to assist investigating agencies by providing exposure and searching for matches between missing and unidentified person cases.
In June 2007, the cases was then added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office received funds from the American Rescue Plan in Aug. 2022 to help identify the human remains using forensic genetic genealogy.
After a DNA profile was created for the deceased, a network was created that received a hit from a relative. A DNA sample was provided from the brother and compared to the sample from the unknown .
The man was identified as Bruce Sherman. He was born in Itasca County, Minnesota and was a member of the Ojibwe Tribe. He moved to Washington in his late 20's with his extended family. He was known to have been missing in the early 1970's.
Bruce was 28-years-old at his time of death.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office made this breakthrough with the new forensic genetic genealogy tool, which will continue to be utilized.