SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) and SVFD Honor Guard participated in a ceremony with firefighters from the district 7 motorcycle group to honor Dan Patterson.
53-year-old Dan Patterson was a veteran firefighter and engineer. On August 4, 2022, the firefighter died after he went into cardiac arrest following a 24-hour shift in July of 2022.
The day of his passing, SVFD Chief Frank Soto said, "Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun."
On the morning of August 9, SVFD presented a memorial ribbon to the District 7 motorcycle group.
The 12 riders will being their "Ride of Honor" for their fallen firefighter, Dan Patterson.
“A Firefighter is never forgotten,” said SVFD Fire Chief Soto. “Firefighter Patterson remains in the hearts of all those who knew him and served with him.”
The Washington State Fallen Firefighter ceremony is being held in North Bend on August 13. They will be honoring the firefighter line of duty deaths that occurred in 2022.
View the full video of the memorial ribbon ceremony: