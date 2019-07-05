SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- A Spokane County nursing assistant had his license suspended following charges of attempted indecent liberties at an assisted living facility.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, Peniasi Siga was seen in a patient’s room kneeling near the patient's waist while that patient’s genitals were exposed. Siga was also allegedly seen in another patient’s room exposing his own genitals.
Both patients involved were admitted to the facility because they didn’t have the ability to care for themselves.
Siga has been charged in Spokane County Superior Court with two counts of attempted indecent liberties and cannot practice as a nursing assistant in Washington state until the charges are resolved.
Right now, Siga has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.
Washington's DOH asks that anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally to call this 360-236-4700 and report a complaint.