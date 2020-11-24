Ballot drop off box
Spokane County Elections

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Elections office reported that their Canvassing Board has officially certified the results of the 2020 election. 

The individual candidate results for Spokane County are as follows: (Results are for Spokane County only)

Presidential Race:

  • Donald Trump: 50.29%, 148,576 votes
  • Joe Biden: 45.95%, 135,765 votes

U.S. Representative:

  • Cathy McMorris Rodgers: 59.13%, 172,838 votes
  • Dave Wilson: 40.65%, 118,812 votes

Governor: 

  • Jay Inslee: 44.81%, 131,734 votes
  • Loren Culp: 54.82%, 161,138 votes

State Rep. Position 1 District 6: 

  • Mike Volz: 51.85 %, 44,537 votes
  • Zack Zappone: 47.91 %, 41,153 votes

State Rep. Position 2, District 6:

  • Jenny Graham: 54.18 %, 46,158 votes
  • Tom McGarry: 45.55 %, 38,803 votes

For the rest of the Spokane County results, visit spokanecounty.org

