SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Elections office reported that their Canvassing Board has officially certified the results of the 2020 election.
The individual candidate results for Spokane County are as follows: (Results are for Spokane County only)
Presidential Race:
- Donald Trump: 50.29%, 148,576 votes
- Joe Biden: 45.95%, 135,765 votes
U.S. Representative:
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers: 59.13%, 172,838 votes
- Dave Wilson: 40.65%, 118,812 votes
Governor:
- Jay Inslee: 44.81%, 131,734 votes
- Loren Culp: 54.82%, 161,138 votes
State Rep. Position 1 District 6:
- Mike Volz: 51.85 %, 44,537 votes
- Zack Zappone: 47.91 %, 41,153 votes
State Rep. Position 2, District 6:
- Jenny Graham: 54.18 %, 46,158 votes
- Tom McGarry: 45.55 %, 38,803 votes
For the rest of the Spokane County results, visit spokanecounty.org
