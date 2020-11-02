SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County has officially seen over 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, the county reported 335 new cases over the weekend bringing the total number of cases to 10,202.
Saturday saw 125 cases, Sunday saw 144 cases and Monday saw 66 cases.
Three more deaths were reported over the weekend bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 206.
