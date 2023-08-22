SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County officials released the property tax relief options to those suffering from destroyed property due to the Gray and Oregon Road fire.
The Spokane County Assessor, Tom Konis, said "Our hearts are with all the families and individuals affected by these horrific fires in Spokane County. As residents begin taking inventory of whole or partial damages to homes and their property, I want to make them aware of property tax relief that may be available to them under state law. Once residents apply for this relief, we will begin making assessments as soon as it is safe and practical to do so."
Residents who have lost property due to the fires can call the Spokane County Assessor's Office at (509) 477-3698 or visit their website HERE, to see if they qualify.
Following that, the Assessor will evaluate the taxpayer's claim and determine if the property and taxpayer qualify for a tax relief.
Then, the County Treasurer will calculate the amount to refund on taxes and soon notify the taxpayer of their decision.
To be eligible for this you must fill out an application within three years of the date of destruction or there may be a reduction in the tax refund you may receive.
A Frequently Asked Questions guide is available from the Washington State Department of Revenue, along with details on state law.