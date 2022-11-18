SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county.
Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”
Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this 2022 midterm election.
“We’re grateful for the observers of both parties who took time to review the process,” Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said. “Local voters can be confident that the 2022 election was fairly conducted and accurately recorded.”
The audit was completed by election workers at the Spokane Elections Center under the supervision of Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin. The process was watched by nine volunteer observers from both political parties, as well as Dalton.
The audit is required by the state before the county canvassing board can certify any election. Certification this year is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 29. For unofficial election results, click here.