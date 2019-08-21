Update:

SPOKANE, Wash. - In an emotionally-explosive press conference, the family of a man who was killed in January in an officer involved shooting confronted the Spokane County Prosecutor after learning no charges will be filed against the officer.

Wednesday, August 21, after a 7-month-long investigation, Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell officially announced no charges would be filed against Spokane Police Officer Brandon rankin for the shooting death of David Novak.

"I find that Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin, was justified in his use of deadly force in this incidence," Haskell said.

Haskell explained that on January 7, Spokane Police responded to a reported active shooter on East Montgomer. The suspect, Novak, was thought to be armed with a shotgun or rifle and refused multiple commands to go to the ground or drop the weapon.

The weapon, which turned out to be a bat, was never found.

Haskell said Officer Rankin had a reasonable belief based on information he received from dispatch that Novak was armed and posed a danger to officers and the community.

"The law allows police to make a mistake of fact if it's reasonable. Under the facts known at the time, Mr. Novak created an immediate and lethal threat. The evidence shows that Officer Rankin had a good faith belief that his actions were justified under the statute and intended for a lawful purpose," Haskell said.

During the press conference, the family of Novak confronted Haskell for lack of communication from his office and the police department.

"That is so disrespectful. Shame on you. You should not handle things that way, that is wrong," Novak's mother said.

The family also pointed out what they thought were inconsistencies in the investigation.

"Eleven seconds from the time [Rankin] got there to the time he shot; one of your cops said 'bat.'" Novak's sister said. "You shot my brother on his front porch, but there's blood in the driveway and on the truck. How do you explain that?" She continued.

Now that the criminal investigation is complete, an administrative investigation by the Spokane Police Department will look into any possible policy violations.

KHQ has been told there is body camera footage of the shooting that will be released following the investigation.