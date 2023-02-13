Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office continues to review charging request in Kala Williams‘ homicide

“She was a very valuable person,” Kala’s aunt Jo Cameron said. “She was a very loving person. It just breaks our hearts she's not with us today.”

The day before our interview with Kala’s aunt and cousin was Kala’s birthday. The day she would have, should have, entered the second year of her 30’s.

“It was a surreal moment to know it's been this long,” cousin Julie Beauchaine said. “Of course every year it rolls around, and it's an emotional day. We still celebrate her.”

While simultaneously mourning everything she has missed.

“She would have children by now,” she said. “She probably would and that blows my mind…She wanted to go to school and be a nurse.”

All those hopes and dreams died with Kala, and the family says the pain in all that has been slowly killing her dad for the past decade.

“My brother's health is declining so he couldn't be here today,” Jo said. “He's heartbroken. If you just bring up her name, he starts crying.”

But ever since that murder charging request for Robert Davis was submitted to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office roughly eight months ago, there’s finally a little hope behind those tears.

“I'd like to know why they are taking so much time to (go forward with charges,)” Julie said.

Davis is currently serving a 15 year sentence in an Idaho Prison for attacking another woman in 2014. That victim survived the attack and was able to testify against him.

Kala’s family attended a previous parole hearing for Davis. His next parole hearing is set for 2024.

“It's mind shattering to think (whenever he does get out, he could) subject other families to possible harm,” Julie said. “Other beautiful, young, women that have no idea that their life would be in jeopardy.”

Women like Kala who this family believes never stood a chance.

“I won't ever stop fighting for her,” Julie said. “Ever.”

There is no statute of limitations associated with murder, so prosecutor’s could potentially bring charges against Davis at any point. There is no timeline on how long their review of the charging request will take.

Davis’ name has been tied to the case of a third victim, Heather Higgins. She vanished in 2010. Her body has never been found. Police documents allege personal items of Heather’s along with a knife were found a few blocks from where Davis was living at the time. A witness also reported seeing Heather Higgins with Davis on the final day she was seen. Davis has never been charged in connection to Heather’s disappearance.

If you have any information at all about Kala Williams or Heather Higgins, SPD urges you to call crime check at 509.456.2233.