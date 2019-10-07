SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined an officer's use of force in a July shooting incident was justified.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, Spokane Police Officer Daniel Lesser will not face charges for firing shots at Charles Jackson, who was wanted on a federal warrant for a parole violation and after Jackson had pointed what appeared to be a firearm at Lesser.
Neither Jackson nor Lesser were injured in the incident.
Lesser is also a Special Duty US Marshal on the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and will receive periodic updates on individuals known to be dangerous and violent. One such person who was brought to Lesser's attention was Jackson, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
In June 2019, Lesser received information that Jackson was wanted for a felony warrant issued in the Federal District Court of Montana for a supervised release violation stemming from a conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.
Lesser was also notified that Jackson was listed as a violent offender with an extensive arrest history for numerous assaults, including having fired multiple rounds from a handgun in a 2011 incident that resulted in a conviction and 96 months in prison.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, once Lesser was made aware of Jackson's background, he found Jackson's Facebook page and further verified his penchant for violence and a statement that strongly indicated he was willing to have a violent confrontation with police.
Jackson stated, "I'm not going back to prison alive," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Lesser also saw pictures of Jackson that showed identifying tattoos, which included a back tattoo that read "'Expletive' THE FEDS."
On July 6, 2019, Lesser was on patrol in the area of 4th and Maple. He'd been traveling north through the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet at 3rd and Maple when he was approached by a citizen that had seen a black man hide behind a dumpster in the Chevron parking lot at 4th and Maple.
Lesser turned back to the south and saw the man emerge from the area around the dumpster and start walking. The man had been wearing a dark colored shirt with blue jeans carrying a baseball bat in his left hand. Lesser spotted one of the tattoos and knew the suspect was Jackson.
Lesser rolled down his window and yelled that Jackson was under arrest and to stop. According to the Prosecutor's Office, Jackson looked over his shoulder at Lesser and began to run.
Lesser followed Jackson in his patrol car, continuing to yell for him to stop. Jackson continued to flee south on Maple while Lesser tried multiple times to block him with his vehicle. Jackson eventually turned to run down an alley and Lesser saw Jackson make eye contact with him.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, Jackson then raised his right hand to eye level and pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun directly at Lesser.
Lesser jumped out of his car and yelled at Jackson to "drop the gun now!" Believing Jackson to be an immediate threat to everyone in the area including responding officers, Lesser followed him down the alley.
As Lesser ran, he took partial cover behind a telephone pole and fired two shots at Jackson a few seconds after seeing the apparent gun.
Lesser notified police radio that shots had been fired and Jackson was later found near 1608 W. 9th and taken into custody.
In the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Jackson had carried a black BB gun that looked very similar to a Beretta 9mm handgun.
"Under these facts and circumstances, Officer Lesser was justified in his use of deadly force. At the time of the application of deadly force, Officer Lesser had probable cause to arrest a dangerous and violent individual who had an active Federal warrant for his arrest and had pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him. Officer Lesser had a good faith belief in the correctness of his actions, Therefore, no criminal liability attaches and no criminal charges will be filed in this matter against Officer Lesser," the Prosecutor's Office said.
