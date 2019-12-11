Spokane County Public Works Department said Wednesday in a press release that crews were "well prepared" for snow.
According to the release, crews spent Tuesday applying sand and dry deicer in strategic areas through the county.
Spokane County Public Works Department remind motorist to stay 50-feet back from snow removal equipment and to never pass on the right hand side.
Do you think they were well prepared for the snow we received Tuesday night into Wednesday?
