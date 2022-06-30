Just a day after two teens were sent to the hospital following a large fight that led to a shooting, city leaders met with law enforcement personnel to talk about solutions to the rise of gang violence and violent crime in our community.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - "If you're a gang member, drug dealer we're coming for you," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said, promising action on the heels of another shooting.
 
Just a day after two teens were sent to the hospital following a large fight that led to a shooting, city leaders met with law enforcement personnel to talk about solutions to the rise of gang violence and violent crime in our community.
 
Spokane Police's violent crimes task force was created in early May and Thursday, it's getting more funding, upwards of $100,000.
 
Scene... after scene... whether it's gang-related, a drive-by, or even neighbor versus neighbor, we hear about shootings every week.
 
"Our officers in the city of Spokane have responded to a total of 81 shootings from January to last weekend. Half of those are drive-by shootings. At the current pace, we will surpass last year's total which was the highest in 6 years," Spokane Mayor Nadene Woodward warns.
 
That's why the Spokane and Spokane valley Mayor's office, Spokane Police, and the Sheriff's office, joined Thursday to discuss a solution to this uptick in violent crime and gang violence. 
 
While a violent crimes task force has already been created, now there's funding to back it up. $100,000 in fact.
 
"Along with my fellow commissioners, our highest priority is to ensure law enforcement has the additional resources they need and we'll do this by funding this request," Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said.
 
Knezovich said it will mostly fund overtime. Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley said she is also seeking another $100,000 from the Spokane Valley city council to help towards this regional effort.
 
"Public safety represents over 60% of our city's budget," Haley said.
 
Right now, Knezovich said there are around 950 to 1500 gang members in our area.
 
With money and resources, the goal of the task force which includes 2 sergeants and 5 officers is supposed to be able to find repeat offenders with connections to criminal enterprise and keep those who need to be in jail, in jail.
 
The issue now is the culture is changing where suspects are getting overconfident that they won't be in jail long.
 
"Actively targeting law enforcement brings lawlessness to a whole new level," Woodward said.
 
"When we arrest somebody and they are OR'd (out on your own recognizance) and they are a convicted felon with a firearm and they're released without bond. Those are the principles you're seeing in play," Knezovich said.
 
Making sure they stay locked up is more important than ever.
 
"Our goal is to make sure that everything they collect is collected according to the rules so it becomes admissible," Haskell said.
 
Giving the prosecutor a better chance to argue against a plea bargain and a stronger position if the case goes to trial.
 
Haskell said he's been doing this job for years, but over the last few, the game has changed.
 
"Our legislature hasn't been as helpful s they could be," Haskell said.
 
"Safe streets was a gang task force and we started that in 2006. The FBI came to me and said we'd like to do this and I said let's get it done," Knezovich said. "Every 18 months we would take major players off the field. And a lot of time up to 30, 40, 50 at a time."
 
Even with additional funding from Spokane city leaders for the violent crimes task force Sheriff Knezovich said there's only so much that can be done at the local level.
 
"The rules, DOJ rules, congressional rules, law changes, it is no longer the same system that we work in. We struggle now to get people prosecuted federally," he said.
 
Getting federal players involved, like Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the US Attorney General, and the U.S Marshal Service Violent Crimes Task Force who was at the press conference today is just one way sheriff Knezovich said real change can happen.
 
Right now, it's too early to accurately measure the task force's success, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!