Spokane County Raceway Hosts "Snow Rally" as a new Challenge for Drivers

Something we can all agree on when it comes to snow, is that it's a pain to drive in. But, Spokane County Raceway decided to have some fun with it and hosted a "Snow Rally" Saturday, where drivers took on a new kind of challenge.
"They plowed out an awesome course at the circle track, and at the road course, for us to have a good time sliding around and having fun," Racer, Ed Assed, said.
Assed said this was his first time racing in the snow. He didn't get stuck today, but other's weren't so lucky.
"You can get going pretty fast and hit a wall here or something The snow is pretty soft, so you can blast through. There's definitely an element of danger," Assed said.
Angie Weaver said this is Spokane County Raceway's second time hosting Snow Rally, and more than one hundred cars showed up to try out their slippery course.
"It's very slick, the snow is sucking you around, it's great for the four-wheel drives, they're having a blast," Weaver said.
Weaver said they'd love to host Snow Rally again, but it all depends on the weather.
"I think it's a great way to learn what your cars going to do in the snow. If you start to get loose, this the perfect place to feel it and ride it out, try out different things," Weaver said.
As for the rest of us non-racers, we'll have to stick to donuts in parking lots.