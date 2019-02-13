Driving in the snow is generally not much fun, but the Spokane County Raceway is holding an event looking to prove that statement wrong for a day.
The raceway is holding a Snow Rally event on Saturday, Feb. 16, beginning at 8 a.m where cars of all types are invited to join.
Two courses are available including a road short course and rally course on the oval open, providing lots of fun for drivers of different levels and spectators. Helmets are required for all participants and there are no tire restrictions for vehicles.
"There are no winners at this event as it is purely for fun and a way for people to get their 'throttle therapy' during the long winter months," a spokesperson for the raceway said.
Entry to the event costs $45 for drivers or passengers and $15 for spectators. Minors must have a signed parental consent form. Attendees are allowed to bring their own food and drink.
A Facebook event for the Winter Rally is available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/295437314487728/