Weather Alert

...DRY AND WINDY TODAY... .BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EARLY EVENING. HUMIDITY LEVELS OF 15 TO 20 PERCENT WILL BE COMMON THIS AFTERNOON WITH WINDS BETWEEN 10 AND 20 MPH ALONG WITH STRONGER GUSTS. RAPID FIRE SPREAD WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674). * WINDS: SOUTHWEST 15 TO 18 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE GROWTH THROUGH FINE FUELS AND DRY GRASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&