SPOPKANE, Wash - The number of new COVID-19 cases across Spokane County continues to climb.
The Spokane Regional Health District recorded 120 new cases on Friday, July 24th bringing the county's total up to 3,190.
Its the second-highest one-day total since early March.
A total of 199-virus related hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic with 36 patients currently hospitalized. The coronavirus-related death toll currently stands at 45. In total, 45% of cases have recovered.
