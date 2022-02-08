SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County has officially had its first flu-related death of the season, according to Spokane Regional Health District.
The patient who passed away was an 80-year-old woman with underlying conditions.
SRHD said this flu season has been mild in Spokane County with a relatively low number of cases, but this death is a reminder to take the virus seriously.
"Unfortunately, this is an example of how serious flu can be," said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer. “Your best chance at protecting yourself and others is to get the flu vaccine.”
The flu as described by SRHD is a "a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs."
Certain groups of people are known to be affected more severely than others. SRHD said those over the age of 65, young children, pregnant women, American Indian/Alaska Natives and those with certain health conditions, are at higher risk for serious flu complications.
Four Spokane County residents have been hospitalized with the flu this season. This is quite an increase compared to this time last year when we had no hospitalizations or deaths in the county.
Those looking to get their flu vaccination can do so here.