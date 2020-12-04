The Republicans of Spokane County are calling for a member of the Spokane Public School Board to lose her job.
During this past election cycle, SPS Board Member Jenny Slagle shared a meme on social media suggesting the electoral college was racist.
She then added, "while we're at it, abolish the constitution."
Jenny Slagle was elected in November 2019 and is serving a six-year term.
Now, she's facing controversy after sharing that meme on November 3, the day of the general election.
Her post had five comments and it was shared by Spokane County Republicans where it got more attention.
Now, the Spokane County GOP is calling for Slagle's job.
In a letter drafted by Spokane's GOP, they reference the oath she took before taking her position, "'I do solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States.' Her Facebook statement is a clear violation of this oath of office as well as highly offensive to the parents of many students and other members of the community."
There is a Change.org petition asking the board to recall her.
KHQ reached out to Jenny Slagle. She wrote that she supports the U.S. constitution and her beliefs are more complex than a single social media post that can be taken out of context.
Full Statement:
“I support the US constitution as indicated by my oath and the freedoms and rights guaranteed under it. As any critical thinking person, I hold multiple opinions about various topics and issues. My beliefs are much more complex than a single social media post, and when any given opinion is viewed solely, it is taken out of context. What I meant to say was to amend and bring the Constitution up to code for the 21st century. Examples would be to abolish the 18th century language such as "Negros are 5/8 counted as citizens", and "taxed Indians" are the only ones included in the census. Equal rights are not embedded in the constitution for women and Black, Indigenous, People of Color.
"As many other Native Americans, I have family members who are U.S. veterans. Many of our Native ancestors fought for rights and freedoms, even before granted U.S. citizenship in 1924. I never meant to offend those who fought for the freedoms and rights and protections guaranteed in the constitution especially those who died protecting them.
"Likened to when people say "defund" the police- it doesn't quite capture the intent. It's more about creating change in systems that have historically oppressed BIPOC and women. I agree to uphold the tenants that support democracy and the duties of citizens and their publicly elected representatives. However complex my beliefs are, they do not interfere with my ability to perform the duties of being a school board director, and I will continue to support the constitution as I swore to do. There's been no indication in my board voting that indicate otherwise.”
Board president Jerrall Haynes also issued a statement:
"Director Slagle’s views are her own, and not the views of the Spokane Schools Board of Directors or District administrators. As a board, our focus is and will remain centered on what is best for kids. The school board works hard to ensure all SPS policies and decisions support the learning of all students, and that SPS continues to provide the essential services needed by our students and families. We’re committed to supporting the hard work being done by our staff and the achievements of our students, despite the many challenges of this school year."
