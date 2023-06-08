SPOKANE, Wash – According to the Spokane Regional Health Department, 73% of those eligible for the Bivalent COVID Booster have not received it.
Kayla Myers, the Immunization Program Coordinator at the Spokane Regional Health District, said she isn't shocked at the statistic and says part of this falls on messaging.
"A lot of people think that they have already gotten that and they don't need it. That's why the terminology has been changed to how you said it, the bivalent booster dose," said Myers.
Myers stressed that even if you have been previously vaccinated or have had COVID, that does not prevent you from getting the virus, "immunity does wane as we know from these COVID vaccines and from getting the illness itself."
Dr. Sarah d'Hulst, the Primary Care Medical Director of MultiCare Rockwood, says COVID fatigue is what they're battling. "I think people are tired of thinking of COVID, so it just doesn't seem quite as important in their mind."
This was clear when we posted about Bivalent Boosters on our Facebook page, a mix of frustration and confusion. One user posting, "All of these boosters are getting out of hand."
However, Dr. d'Hulst added she is always prepared to meet her patients where they are at, "often what I'll say personally is, when you're ready for that vaccine, I'm ready for you to get it.'
Myers adds that the Bivalent dose is unique to those before it, "what's different about this booster dose is that if you have never received a COVID Vaccine before, all you need is one dose of that, and you're considered up-to-date."
Dr. D'Halst added that if you need clarification on whether you're eligible for your Bivalent booster, speak to your Doctor.