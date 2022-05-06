Spokane County sees 13% increase in people experiencing homelessness over two years

SPOKANE, Wash. - This year's Point-in-Time, which gives an annual snapshot of the county's homeless population, showed a two-year overall 13% increase across all populations in Spokane County.
The Spokane County report attributed this year's increase to a "change in Point-in-Time methodology, the limited ability for operators of deposit and rental assistance programs to spend their budget due to housing affordability and availability constraints, and the increased cost of housing."
“Listening to the data will provide a foundation in which regional partners can build resources to meet the needs of our most vulnerable population,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
According to a release from the City of Spokane, this data is something agencies rely on to develop and refine strategies to move people into the county. It also provides partners with valuable information about who's experiencing homelessness and can impact the design of new programs.
QUICK DATA:
- The sheltered population was 934, the unsheltered was 823.
- The sheltered count was a 6% decrease from 2021.
- The unsheltered count was a 52% increase from 2020.
- 82% of those counted in this year were 25 years old or older.
- 28% of adults reported having a serious mental illness.
- 9% of adults reported being a survivor of domestic violence.