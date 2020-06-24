SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane County reported another 30 new cases of COVID-19, Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz is looking to the behavior of young people as the reason for a shift in demographic.
The Spokane County Regional Health District reported that the county's cumulative number of cases had risen to 1,081 on Wednesday, June 24. Of that total, 258 cases, or 23.9%, come from the 20-29 age range.
This is a trend, Lutz said, that can be attributed to two primary factors. The first, he said, was that many of the younger patients were classified as essential workers who then came into contact with the virus at work.
However, Lutz also noted that younger people, especially since Memorial Day, have been getting out and socializing and finding themselves in places that potentially put them at risk.
In total, there have been 110 virus-related hospitalizations in Spokane County. According to Lutz, there are 28 patients currently hospitalized, 15 of which are from Spokane County.
When asked where the other patients had originated from, Lutz cited Spokane County's status as a regional health care center, meaning patients from across the eastern Washington region may be brought to the area for care.
Lutz also took the opportunity to address Governor Jay Inslee's recent announcement that face coverings would be required in all public spaces starting Friday. As he has in the past, Lutz continued to stress the importance of face coverings, noting that respiratory droplets can be spread, not only from actions like coughing and sneezing, but when talking or singing.
More information on county coronavirus statistics and recommendations can be found on the Spokane Regional Health Department's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.