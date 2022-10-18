SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting the first flu death of the year.
According to SRHD, the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions.
"Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be," Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer said. “Our hearts are with the family and friends who are grieving this terrible loss.”
Flu shots are available at numerous locations throughout Spokane County, including health care provider offices, local pharmacies and grocery stores. It can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 bivalent booster, which is now authorized for everyone ages five and older.