2019 is off to a positive economic start in eastern Washington, with more Spokane-area residents finding work.
That's according to the latest numbers from the state's Employment Security Department.
For February, the ESD reports Spokane County unemployment at 6.3% - that's a .2% improvement over last month. Of the 254,191 civilian labor force in Spokane County, 15,971 were unemployed.
Regionally, we also saw some gains - for the Spokane Metropolitan Statistical Area (which includes Spokane, Pend Oreille, and Stevens Counties) the Feb. unemployment rate was 6.5%, a .3% improvement over January's numbers.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained at 4.5% last month.