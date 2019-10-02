SPOKANE, Wash. - If it seems like there’s been a higher number of motorcycle crashes in the Spokane area over the past week, it’s because there have been more.
In the last six days, we’ve brought you reports of four crashes, two deaths and two serious injuries related to motorcycles. According to the Spokane Police Department, officers have responded to 56 motorcycle crashes in city limits so far this year.
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s crash data shows 88 crashes in Spokane County during 2019. At this point in the year there have been seven deadly crashes in the county, as opposed to four last year.
Motorcycle riders like Washington State Patrol trooper Jeff Sevigney says it’s going to take a team effort between riders and drivers to drop those numbers.
"Our job and our goal is that everybody that gets on their motorcycle gets off their motorcycle safely at their destination,” Sevigney said.
He says some of the biggest problems he sees with drivers include not looking when changing lanes and being unaware of motorcycles on the roads. He says most of the crashes we’ve seen over the last few weeks were caused by the motorcycles.
"High speeds, lack of being able to negotiate curves and roadways are leading causes of crashes involving motorcycles, and again, those things can be totally prevented by the riders of those motorcycles,” Sevigney said.
More information about motorcycle crashes across the state of Washington is available HERE.
