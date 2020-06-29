SPOKANE, Wash. - The increase in cases of COVID-19 numbers continues in Spokane County, with 79 new cases reported Monday morning.
Monday's total of 79 confirmed cases surpassed the previous record for daily case totals of 56 set back on June 23.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, this brings the county's cumulative total number of cases up to 1,302. Two more people passed away over the weekend with COVID-19 complications, bringing the death total to 39.
37 people are hospitalized, with 18 being Spokane County residents.
As of Monday, an estimated 49.7% of cases have recovered, meaning patients have gone 28 days since symptom onset, their illness didn't result in death and they are not currently hospitalized.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said that before Memorial Day the county had 450 cases total. So in the four weeks since the holiday, the number of cases have more than doubled.
