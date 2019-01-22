Recently, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich recognized three outstanding Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Explorers who attended the Washington State Summer and Winter Academies where they represented themselves, the Explorer Program, the Sheriff’s Office and our Community with professionalism and pride. Their efforts did not go unnoticed and we wanted to share their accomplishments.

Explorer Nathan Falzone, Explorer Morgan Coerver and Explorer Alicia Gutierrez attended both the Summer and Winter Academies with Explores from across the State of Washington.

Explorer Nathan Falzone: During the summer, Explorer Falzone attended the selection academy for the Academy Police Department (APD) which is ran like an actual law enforcement agency. After earning his selected position, Explorer Falzone attended the Academy Police Department held during the Winter Academy. While attending the APD, the Explorers respond to several different “calls for service” all week long. These calls are designed to have the Explorers put their training to use in a realistic and practical way. The calls span the spectrum of real calls for service, from citizen contacts, disputes, to murder investigations, better preparing them as they work toward beginning their careers in law enforcement.

Explorer Morgan Coerver: Explorer Coerver attended the Advanced Academy which is held for more experienced and senior Explorers. During the Summer Academy, she earned 1st Place Overall and 2nd Place in Firearms and 2nd Place in Firearms during the Winter Academy.

Explorer Alicia Gutierrez: Explorer Gutierrez attended the Summer Basic Academy where she earned 1st Place Overall, 1st Place in Academics and 1st Place in Firearms. During the winter, she attended the Advanced Academy where she earned 3rd Place Overall.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is extremely proud of Explorer Falzone, Explorer Coerver and Explorer Gutierrez and our entire Explorer Post. Their professionalism and dedication to serving our Community, while learning to become part of our law enforcement family, is an example for all of the young men and women in our community.

We are also very proud of our Explorer Advisers; Deputy Chris Young (Mead School Resource Deputy), Deputy Chad Ruff (Spokane Valley Traffic/Motor Unit) and Deputy Lorenz Mina (Spokane County Patrol Division). These Deputies, in addition to their regularly assigned duties, work with our Explorers as Advisers and are instrumental in helping them work toward a successful career in law enforcement, while providing support and guidance with the goal of helping them grow personally.

The purpose of the Sheriff’s Explorer Program is to familiarize young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 with the career of Law Enforcement. The program is designed to aid individuals interested in this career field while promoting communication, leadership, civic duty, honor and understanding between Law Enforcement personnel and the community.

If you would like more information about our Explorer Program or are interested in becoming an Explorer, please visit their website at http://www.spokaneexplorers.com or send them an email at explorers@spokanesheriff.org.