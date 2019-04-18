SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Forensic Unit has become one of five ANAB accredited forensic units/ labs in the state of Washington.
The detailed process of gaining ANAB/ANSI Accreditation began in early 2017 and was finally completed on March 1, 2019.
In a release from the Sheriff's Office, Forensic Unit Supervisor, Lacey Miller said, "The Forensic Unit in Spokane has always held ourselves to a high standard; achieving accreditation gives us another way to demonstrate that. I'm so proud of my team, and I have to thank every one of them for their dedication and professionalism during this process."
The Spokane County Sheriff Forensic Unit is the only unit or lab in the state that has obtained accreditation in digital evidence.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said, "We are proud of the Forensic Unit's accomplishment and this is something everyone in Spokane County, and the region, should be proud of as well. They all worked incredibly hard to earn this and the citizens should know they have one of the finest, hardworking Forensic Units in the state."
ANAB is an independent, third-party accredidation provider that assesses the agency's compliance with international ISO/IEC standards. In order to maintain accreditation, an agency must pass an initial assessment and continue with yearly audits to ensure ongoing compliance.