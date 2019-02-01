Spokane County's top cop, Ozzie Knezovich, believes the voter passed, I-1639, will not stand in a court of law.

"People need to understand that even though the citizens have passed this initiative," Sheriff Knezovich said, "they didn't change the constitution of the state of Washington, they didn't change the constitution of the United States."

The initiative, which was said yes to by 51% of Spokane County voters, raises the age requirement from 18 to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic rifle.

The law also will require shoppers to show they have completed a safety course before purchase.

And, if you don't secure your rifle properly, the law states you'll be charged with a felony.

"How am I supposed to know you're securely storing until after the fact," Knezovich said, "the Fourth Amendment prevents me from ever going into someone's house just to make sure you've got your gun stored, right?"

And while the sheriff believes it's unconstitutional, Knezovich will not join the other sheriffs and police chiefs across Washington denouncing the initiative.

To date, sheriffs in Ferry, Stevens, Adams, Yakima, Klickitat, and Thurston County as well as the police chief in Republic say they will not enforce I-1639.

"Well that's empty words," Knezovich said.

Knezovich says there are groups running around putting pressure on sheriffs to not enforce the law.

"I refuse to cave into such bully tactics," he said, "I respect my office just a little bit more than that, I respect the citizen's a little bit more than that."

Sheriff Knezovich says he will wait to see what legal action happens when the I-1639 is brought before a judge.