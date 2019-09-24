SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced he would not seek a sixth term as Spokane County's Sheriff during a town hall meeting titled "The Threats We Face" put on by the Republicans of Spokane County.
During the forum, Knezovich said, "I'm not running again, no." Knezovich said that he has no plans to run for any other office at the moment.
Knezovich said he is going to school to finish his Master's degree so he can teach college-level courses.
Knezovich was appointed to serve as Spokane County's Sheriff after his predecessor, Former Spokane County Sheriff Mark Sterk, resigned in 2006. Knezovich was re-elected in each election following his appointment.
According to "The Threats We Face" Facebook event post, the event was a town hall meeting focused on home-grown terrorism, white supremacy groups, sophisticated IED's, gangs and "any other threats Spokane County faces."