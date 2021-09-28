SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich posted a video on YouTube Tuesday afternoon, addressing the state vaccine mandates and how they could potentially impact first responders and law enforcement.
Knezovich started the video by reinforcing his own vaccination status, saying that he has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Knezovich has been outspoken about the fact that he had COVID, along with his daughter, who he said almost died from the virus. Knezovich has also been a firm supporter of the vaccine during his time as Spokane County Sheriff.
"I made that decision based on my own sense of duty to make sure that I am as healthy as possible so I can serve this community" Knezovich said. "I did my research, I encourage you to do your research."
Knezovich also addressed Washington Governor Jay Inslee's decision to mandate the vaccine for state employees and healthcare workers. "I do not support mandates" Knezovich said. He added that he felt it was a personal choice that needed to be made individually and not by the state.
In addition, Knezovich said he worries that these mandates could cause major disruption in key service industries such as first responders and law enforcement. Since the mandate has been set in place, some healthcare workers and first responders have announced that they would rather quit or get fired than take the vaccine. This has left the potential for industries impacted by the mandate to become understaffed if workers leave the positions.
Knezovich said he worries about the Beahvioral Health sector, which he says already has a high turnover rate as it is. "In the rural areas, up to 50% of our employees haven't been vaccinated yet" he said. "We are at risk of seeing program, facility, and agency closures, and losing key elements of our infrastructure."
Knezovich said that his office is asking the Governor what his vision is if the mandate disrupts the behavioral health system. He also said that he estimates roughly 20%-50% of the volunteer firefighters in Spokane will leave when the mandate deadline passes. He adds that roughly 20 firefighters from both Spokane and the Spokane Valley could leave as well.
"Who's going to come to those emergencies if we don't have the personnel" he asked. "Has the Governor thought about this possibility?"
Knezovich said that he's been in conversation with the Governor's office for the last several weeks, asking the Governor to reconsider and walk away from the mandates. He said the answer from the Governor's office was no.
Knezovich cited long training periods for new employees and hiring shortages in addition to the problems that he felt could come from the mandates.
"I am asking, once again, for Governor Inslee to back away from these mandates" he said. "Leadership is not mandates. Leadership is going and talking to your employees. Going and talking to your community and giving the straight facts."
While his proposed solution sounds simple, he recognized that most people who are against the vaccine don't believe the facts in the first place.
"The horrible reality is people no longer believe anything said about this pandemic. That is a travesty."
Knezovich says he hopes people get vaccinated, but fears that the mandates will put a strain on first responders and the service industry as a whole.